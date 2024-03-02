A textbook theft, of which there are dozens of incidents every day in the capital. Moments of fear yesterday for Sonia Bruganelli, ex-wife of Paolo Bonolis, robbed while she was driving her car in via della Farnesina, in the northern Rome area.

A scooter with two people on board approached and the passenger snatched the valuable watch she was wearing. The news was published by Messaggero. Bruganelli filed a complaint with the police. Investigations are underway to trace those responsible.