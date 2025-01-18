22′

Foul by Javi Galán (Atlético de Madrid).

22′

Dani Raba (CD Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

21′

Attempt missed. Pablo Barrios (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.

19′

Attempt blocked. Dani Raba (CD Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box.

19′

Shot saved low to the left. Miguel de la Fuente (CD Leganés) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.

18′

Foul by Valentin Rosier (CD Leganés).

18′

Conor Gallagher (Atlético de Madrid) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

14′

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Matija Nastasic.

14′

Shot blocked. Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nahuel Molina.

13′

Offside, CD Leganés. Renato Tapia tried a through ball but Javi Hernández was in an offside position.

12′

Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the center of the box.

8′

Conor Gallagher (Atlético de Madrid) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

8′

Foul by Sergio González (CD Leganés).

5′

Offside, CD Leganés. Renato Tapia tried a through ball but Juan Cruz was in an offside position.

4′

Foul by Dani Raba (CD Leganés).

4′

Javi Galán (Atlético de Madrid) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

3′

Attempt missed. Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from more than 30 meters is too high.

3′

Dangerous game by Yvan Neyou (CD Leganés).

3′

Pablo Barrios (Atlético de Madrid) wins a foul in the defensive zone.

1′

Attempt missed. Juan Cruz (CD Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box was very close to the left post but was slightly off target. Assisted by Valentin Rosier.

First part begins.

Confirmed lineups for both teams, which take the field to start warm-up exercises