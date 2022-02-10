We bring you a couple of cosplays of Chun-Li from Street Fighter from the same cosplayer who played two versions of this fighter

Something that was missing from the first game street-fighter It was definitely the female presence. Fortunately, capcom remedied that in the second installment of the series, where he added Chun Li.

That was one of the best decisions that this great company had. This beautiful fighter of Chinese origin was not just a ‘pretty face’. On the contrary, she marked a before and after the appearance of a woman in a fighting game.

Chun-Li has had changes in Street Fighter

To many players the phrase that she said in Street Fighter II. Yes, the classic of ‘I am the strongest woman in the world!’ and boy was it.

This young agent from the Interpol martial arts expert is full of resources when fighting. Over the years and with each installment in the series, she has received various improvements. That is why she currently has a wide repertoire of combat techniques.

Chun Li He is one of the most recognizable characters in video games. He is an example of how a good female combatant should be designed in a fighting title. But in addition to acquiring new skills, she has also changed in other ways.

Especially when it comes to his design, and of course, his outfit. The suit that he wears in Street Fighter II is a classic, but in the series of Street Fighter Alpha/Zero had modifications.

This cosplay recreates two versions of this fighter

She left aside the dress and used a one-piece sports outfit, as well as an embroidered vest and tennis shoes. Her bracelets were also modified.

Another change came with Street Fighter IVwhere one of her alternate appearances is a sleeveless black evening gown with a black belt and gold motifs, as well as a red rope.

Well, the two suits mentioned before can be seen in the cosplay what did you do moonchild_77.

Is cosplayer Italian decided to recreate the appearance of Chun Li of two different games street-fighter. While the outfit she wears of hers is very similar to that of this fighter, her hairstyle also fits the image of her.

Due to the fame of this fighter there are many cosplay based on it, but the ones we share with you reflect how it has changed over time. They deserve to be taken into account.

