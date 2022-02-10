British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on February 10 that he must withdraw the “threatening” troops that his country maintains on the borders with Ukraine if he expects diplomatic negotiations between Moscow and the West to advance. . Lavrov described the demands as “regrettable” and affirmed that his country has every right to carry out military exercises.

The high-level talks between the United Kingdom and Russia this February 10 would have been “a dialogue of the deaf”. This is how Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described it after holding a meeting with his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

And it is that after the meeting, the two parties held a joint press conference in which it was possible to appreciate wide differences between the two governments to resolve the military tensions on the borders between Russia and Ukraine.

“Minister Lavrov has told me today that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine, but we need to see those words followed by action and we need to see the troops and equipment that are stationed on the Ukraine border moved elsewhere… if Russia is serious about diplomacy, it needs to move those troops,” Truss told reporters alongside Lavrov.

For his part, the Russian foreign minister described the request to withdraw his military as “regrettable” and assured that it is the sovereign right of any government to hold exercises of this type and determine their duration.

His words come after the latest demands for the joint military tests that Moscow began this Thursday, February 10, with its ally Belarus, a nation on the northern border of Ukraine.

“It seems that we hear, but we do not listen,” said the head of Russian diplomacy in the face of repeated discrepancies with his counterpart.

The deployment of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders in the last year has been exponential, around 100,000 soldiers, according to Kiev estimates, which has sparked fears in the West of a possible Russian invasion. Situation that the Government of Vladimir Putin denies.

Truss: “No one is undermining Russia’s security”

The crossing of accusations and rejections continued when the British Foreign Secretary refuted the right exposed by Lavrov to hold military exercises on the borders with his neighbor Ukraine and pointed it out as the “threat to the sovereignty of a nation”.

Liz Truss stressed that, in the face of these movements, NATO is strengthened to be ready for “any eventuality”.

“The West is convinced that it can demand guarantees from us, but no one provides guarantees to Russia,” Lavrov said, noting that London has repeatedly threatened Moscow with serious consequences in the event of aggression.

“Nobody is undermining Russia’s security, that’s not true,” Truss replied minutes later.

However, the Russian foreign minister insisted that his government presented many facts to Truss, but that he felt his requests were ignored.

The meeting would have been unsuccessful, while the British Government indicated that it would soon have ready the sanctions that it would issue against the Administration of Vladimir Putin in case it decides to attack Kiev.

Johnson: “the most dangerous moment” could be in the next few days

The United Kingdom took the lead at the high-level meetings on Thursday over the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Simultaneously, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, met in Brussels.

Johnson said that while he doesn’t think the Russian government has already made the decision to attack, that doesn’t mean something “absolutely disastrous can happen anytime soon.”

“This is probably the most dangerous moment, I would say, over the course of the next few days, in what is the biggest security crisis Europe has faced in decades, and we have to get it right. I think the combination of sanctions and military determination plus diplomacy is what is in order,” said the head of the British government.

Stoltenberg agreed with these statements, noting that “the number of Russian forces is increasing and the warning time of a possible attack is decreasing.”

The secretary general of the political-military alliance urged Moscow to decide between a diplomatic solution or refrain from strong sanctions and a greater deployment of the West in Eastern Europe.

For NATO, Moscow’s “threatening” actions are having the opposite effect to what it expected: a greater presence of foreign troops near its territory.

“Russia has a choice: they can choose a diplomatic solution, and we are ready to sit down, but if they choose confrontation, they will pay a higher price,” Stoltenberg stressed.

In a new sticking point, Ukraine has criticized Russian naval exercises that it said make navigation in the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov “practically impossible.”

However, Lavrov assured that as soon as the joint tests with the Belarusian troops are over, approximately in 10 days, the Russian military will return to their nation something that, he claimed, does not happen with NATO soldiers.

with Reuters