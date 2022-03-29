Moon Knight will debut on the streaming platform tomorrow Disney +And Marvel has seen fit to publish one last trailer before the release of the series.

Defined as a brutal character by Kevin Feige, Moon Knight is a hero still little known outside of comics, but with a rather long history having been born in the 70s.

In recent years Moon Knight has been followed by authors who have highlighted its contradictions, in particular the dissociative disorder which leads former mercenary Mark Spector to imagine people and situations.

It will therefore be interesting to understand how the writers will have managed these characteristics of the character: how much truth is there in the sequences that are also seen in this latest trailer?