After almost 20 years of the first season of Pasión de gavilanes, the Colombian telenovela returns to continue the love story of the Elizondo sisters and the Reyes brothers.

One of the greatest joys is to see Michel Brown again as Franco Reyes, because let’s remember that when Telemundo announced Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, the Argentine actor was not going to participate. Now the situation is different and the younger brother of the Kings will be there to captivate us.

Curiously, something has happened to him in recent years and everything indicates that we are going to discover it in Pasión de gavilanes 2: “Despite the fact that I was always the calmest and most conciliatory of my brothers, after so many blows I was able to have what I wanted. I always dreamed: a wife, some children I loved. I was a happy husband and father for more than almost a decade, ”reveals Franco Reyes in advance.

Franco and Sarita present with their children in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@natashaklauss27

What surprised us the most is that Franco says that he is forgotten for Sarita and her children Andrés and Gaby: “But let’s say that now all that has disappeared. I am just a ghost, doomed to become a dim memory of their lives.”

The question is whether we should interpret this as if one of the favorite couples of Pasión de gavilanes has separated or if Franco really had an accident and died. Why would you say it’s a ghost? As if this were not enough, Sarita Elizondo also recognized that she lost Franco.

We just have to wait a little longer to find out the truth. Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, premieres on February 14, 2022 on the Telemundo channel.