In Barnaul, the driver of a minibus was stabbed twice by a passenger, he was detained

In Barnaul, during the conflict, a passenger twice stabbed the 46-year-old driver of shuttle bus No. 65. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The suspect in the attack was arrested. It turned out to be a 58-year-old local resident. Circumstances are set.

The incident became known to the police after a call from a 22-year-old passerby. The young man reported the discovery of a man with stab wounds on the Lentochny Bor highway. He was hospitalized.

