It is increasingly a drone war between Ukraine and Russia. This morning a new attack with an unmanned aircraft was thwarted in the Ruza district of the Moscow region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, specifying that “at around 06.50 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aircraft was thwarted. The drone was detected by the of air defenses deployed on the territory of the Moscow region and suppressed by means of electronic warfare systems”.

The drone later crashed in the area of ​​the Pokrovskoye settlement. There are no injuries.