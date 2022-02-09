A passenger who attacked two controllers on the MCC platform and hit one of the employees several times faces up to five years in prison, Izvestia was told on Wednesday, February 9, in the press service of the Organizer of Transportation GKU.

As noted in the department, the incident occurred in January of this year, on the platform of the Baltic Central Circle station. A man in a state of intoxication insulted and interfered with the work of inspectors. The passenger hit one of the controllers on the head several times, including with a glass bottle, but, seeing the approaching security personnel, hurried to escape.

On the same day, the offender’s identity was established and he was detained by the police.

“Such behavior is unacceptable, and violators will be held liable for any illegal actions against controllers in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation. A criminal case was opened against this violator for violence against an official under part 1 of article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, he faces up to five years, ”the report says.

As recalled in the department, each inspector has a video recorder that records all the actions of both the controller and passengers. In the event of disputes, the records are transferred to the court.

On December 15, it was reported that the passengers of the Moscow metro helped to detain a brawler with a dummy grenade in the evening. As it was established, while on the train, the man brandished a “grenade” and even simulated bringing it to readiness. During the inspection, he presented the item, confirmed that it was a dummy and told law enforcement officers that he had purchased it in an online store.