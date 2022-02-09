The Car-T therapies they work even after a decade. A study published in Nature certifies that Car-T immune cells continue to maintain the chronic lymphocytic leukemia in the two patients enrolled in the phase 1 study in 2010. Both achieved complete remission in the same year and Car-T cells remained detectable for more than 10 years. The authors also observe an evolution of Car-T over time, with a highly activated population emerging and becoming dominant in both patients. These cells continued to demonstrate the ability to kill cancer cells and showed continued proliferation. This is what is reported in an article published by Allies for Health (www.alleatiperlasalute.it), the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.

It was 2010 – the article recalls – when Doug Olson and Bill Ludwig, underwent an experimental therapy against the cancer from which they were suffering, a chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The processing in question – Car-T therapy – turns immune cells into cancer cell killers. A few weeks later, doctors received Olson to update him on his progress. And he remembers every single word of that interview: “Doug, we don’t find a single cancer cell in your body anymore,” the doctors told him. A similar thing also happened to Ludwig. More than 10 years later Olson remains in remission. And with him also another of the first patients treated with Car-T- is the protagonist of the scientific work signed by J. Joseph Melenhorst of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and colleagues.

“It was a big surprise for us to find that these cells (Car-T, ed) are still able to kill cancer cells 10 years after the infusion“, said Carl June, author of the study in question in an interview with the British The Guardian. Speaking of the result, David Porter, the oncologist at the University of Pennsylvania who proposed the treatment to Olson, told the New York Times: “Oncologists don’t use words like ‘cure’ easily or often, I guarantee they aren’t used lightly. The patients we treated had very advanced disease.”

“The study published by Nature – comments Andrea Biondi, director of the pediatric clinic of the Maria Letizia Verga Center in Monza, one of the Italian scientists who explored the Car-T route – represents a very important work, first of all because it was carried out by researchers of the University of Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Professor Carl H. June, pioneer of the clinical application of the technology. The fact that, 10 years after the infusion with Car-T cells, there are patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in remission , leads us to say that with this type of cells it is possible to obtain long remissions, without the need to resort to other interventions, such as stem cell transplantation “.

