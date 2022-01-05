The women’s football pass market continues to move, contracts being terminated, new ones being signed, female players migrate from one continent to another. These are the first signings of Argentine players abroad.
The 18-year-old forward was signed by the Houston Dash who plays in the United States National League. Thus, the former UAI Urquiza became the youngest player to participate in the NWSL. Gramaglia finished a great 2021: she reached the final of the YPF Tournament and was summoned to the senior national team on the last FIFA date. The Cordovan will integrate a team where there are several figures: the goalkeeper Jane Campbell, who is part of the US national team; the captain is Rachel Daly, flagship of the English team; Chapman, Prince and Schmidt, all three were Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 with Canada. In addition, since this season, María Sánchez, a player and figure of Tigres and the Mexico national team, has joined.
“I imagined more time in the U because I fell in love with the club and its people. Unfortunately we have to go separate ways next year,” said the Argentine player as part of her farewell before leaving Universidad de Chile, the club where she played in in 2021. During its stay there, the team achieved a title and qualification for Libertadores 2022. The forward, who is part of the national team, packed her bags and left for Brazil, where she will play the Brasileirao Femenino as part of the Cruzeiro.
One of the figures of the Argentine team joins Sporting de Lisboa, one of the best teams in the Portuguese League, with a contract until June. The forward terminated her contract with Kansas City, where she had a great season in the NWSL. Now, Argentina will defend the colors of Sporting whose objectives are to stay with the championship defended by Benfica and access the Champions League.
