América de Cali stayed close to reaching the final of the final tournament in Colombia and is already thinking about what will be the start of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2022-1, so after many rumors and news about possible reinforcements, it announced officially his first incorporation with the aim of once again getting into the fight for the championship.
It’s about the right-handed defender Jhon Edison Garcia, well known for his role in both Cúcuta Deportivo and La Equidad, the latter being his most recent team. At 32 years old, he registers 134 games played in the first division of Colombian soccer, with eight goals scored.
The scarlet club is waiting to also confirm the arrival of the steering wheel Juan Camilo Portilla, who comes from Alianza Petrolera, in addition to continuing in search of a forward center. At the moment, America is one of the teams that has announced the fewest movements, which has generated impatience on the part of its fans on social networks.
During the first semester of 2022 the red box will have to face the league and the domestic cup, in addition to the preliminary phase of the South American Cup 2022, where they will collide with Independiente Medellín with the aim of entering the group stage, a stage that opens in the competition from this year.
