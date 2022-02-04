When Los Angeles Rams they called him up to join the squad in search of the title for the super bowhe, the Eric Weddle he was retired from the NFL, but he did not hesitate to return with the last team he had played for.

Despite being 2 years away from the gridiron and at 37 years old, Weddle has shown to be in excellent form, leading the Rams with 9 tackles in the duel against the San Francisco 49ers at championship game.

However, in statements made to AM 570 LA Sports, he made it clear that once the Super Bowl fever passes, regardless of the result against the Cincinnati Bengalswill return to retired life.

example of professionalism

The fact of having returned to the gridiron after 2 years out of action, and returning to the level he is showing, only speaks of the excellent preparation and professionalism of Weddle, who, once his current participation with the Rams ended, has nothing more to demonstrate at the highest level.

“It’s amazing to be able to understand that and know that I don’t have to book myself for next season, I don’t have to book myself for the offseason, I don’t have to book myself for the Super Bowl last week. Knowing that it wasn’t guaranteed, so I was giving it my all. what he had,” Weddle said, according to SI.com’s Nicholas Cothrel.

The only thing Weddle hasn’t achieved in the league is the Super Bowl title, having been 2 times First Team All Proin addition to 6 times selected to the Pro Bowlas well as the leader in interceptions in 2011.

