We are getting closer to its premiere Passion of hawks, season 2, on the Telemundo channel, and fans are eager to know the exact day that the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters will return to the small screen, again, after almost 20 years. So far, February 2022 is the date indicated .

Franco and Sarita present their family for Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram / @ natashaklauss27

Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown are back officially; However, there is a tasteless one among the followers, who want much more: that is, to see other endearing characters of the Colombian telenovela.

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up: Adam McKay responds to fan who notices a mistake in Don’t look up

Although it was already known that Ana Lucía Domínguez would not play Ruth Uribe, Eva Rodríguez’s biological daughter, but adopted by the Uribe couple, Raquel and Calixto, the audience continues to ask about her, because they hope that the actress will accept how it happened with his partner Michael Brown (Franco Reyes).

Ana Lucía Dominguez was a part of the Reyes family in Pasión de Gavilanes. Photo: Telemundo / Instagram / @ analuciado

For this reason, Danna García and Natasha Klauss, who give life to Norma and Sarita Elizondo in romantic fiction, commented on the reason why Ana Lucía Domínguez will definitely not be in Pasión de gavilanes 2.

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up: André Silva mistaken for “Chilean actor” in international circles

“ Ruth’s character was never conceived in the new season , that character was never written; therefore, they could never have spoken to her or to anyone in her family, because she is not conceived, ”they said in a broadcast.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will have a new villain. Photo: composition / Telemundo / Instagram / @ miranda_laaleja

On the other hand, we must remember that before the recalled Libia Reyes and Ruth Uribe confirmed their absence, Ana Lucía Domínguez pointed out the following: “I am recording another series for Netflix. Soon I will tell you what it is about, but Pasión de gavilanes, no ”.