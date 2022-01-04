It has tripled in value since August 2018

Apple Inc. became the first US company by market value, briefly surpassing the 3 trillion dollarsi during yesterday’s trading session, January 3, thanks to strong iPhone sales and demand for remote learning and teleworking platforms fueled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple has seen its market value triple since August 2018, when the company crossed the $ 1 trillion milestone. The ride of Apple on the stock exchange it was also supported by other sectors, such as music distribution, as well as by the protracted quantitative easing policies of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which continued to support the US stock market.