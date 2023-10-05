Parties | Yle’s support survey: Kokoumus overtook Sdp as the most popular party

In Yle’s recent support survey, Sdp came in second after the coalition.

The Prime Minister’s Party the coalition rose Ylen in September’s party support survey Overtaking Sdp as the most popular party.

According to the survey, 21.5 percent of Finns would vote for the coalition if the parliamentary elections were held now. There is an increase of 0.3 percentage points compared to the previous support measurement.

On the other hand, the support of the opposition party Sdp is 20.8 percent, which is the result of a decrease of 0.6 percentage points.

The third most popular party is the governing party Basic Finns. Its support continued its slow decline for the fourth month in a row. In September, 17.5 percent of basic Finns were in favor, which is a decrease of one percentage point compared to the previous measurement.

The support of the opposition center party fell by 0.8 percent, but the party is still in fourth place.

Of the governing parties the coalition was the only one that managed to increase its support in the support survey. Along with basic Finns, the support of Rkp and Christian Democrats decreased slightly compared to before.

Research Director of Economic Studies Tuomo Turja assessed to Yle that the change of the party leader of the opposition party Sdp From Sanna Marin To Antti Lindtman has affected the party’s support. Instead, the decline in support may be partially explained by, among other things, the situation in the labor market.

Turja assessed to Yle that the publication of the government’s first budget may have affected the support of basic Finns.

According to Turja, some people may have become Sdp supporters because of the budget cut proposals. The cuts will especially affect low-income earners.

Of the opposition parties the increase was made especially by the Left Alliance and the Greens, which are in fifth and sixth place.

The support of the Left Alliance rose by 1.8 percentage points in the month to 9.8 percent, which is the highest support result since March 2019.

Support for the Greens rose by 1.4 percentage points to 9.1 percent.

According to Turja, the phenomenon is explained by the fact that some of the people who tactically voted for Sdp during the elections have returned to support the left-wing coalition and the Greens.

Helsingin Sanomat in a poll published in September Sdp was the largest party with 21.6 percent support. According to the HS-galup, 21 percent would have voted for the coalition and 18.4 percent for basic Finns.