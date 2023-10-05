Gardaland manager calls gay employee “princess” in front of customers. The dismissal arrives for the discriminatory gesture

Gardaland it is the kingdom of toys for adults and children who love playgrounds. Yet sometimes unpleasant episodes can happen even in carefree places like an amusement park. Right there a occurred homophobic episode, costing the author his dismissal. In fact, inside the park an employee of 37 years old, who works as a cashier, reported his manager. As reported by Corriere Veneto, to which the cashier told his version of events, the young man would have been on several occasions mocked and embarrassed by his manager, who, in response, was fired on the spot. A decision also confirmed by the Civil Court of Verona which rejected the appeal presented by the former restaurant manager.

“Keep the money princess” it was just one of the unfortunate phrases that would offend the cashier during service hours in the presence of customers. The victim retraced the culminating episode that took place on a Sunday inside the restaurant: “I was at the checkout and a group of people were entering when a waiter arrived who was bringing me a receipt with some money and told me “here, princess” (… ) I turn to look at him and notice that Behind him was the amused restaurant manager, gesticulating in a feminine manner and he repeated the word “princess” to me.

At that point the 37-year-old explained that he reacted by pointing out his disappointment to his colleagues and telling them that he would have preferred to be called by his own name. In response, the manager of the restaurant would have invited him to continue with the work and to hurry.

