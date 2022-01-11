How did you feel about this matter?

About 700,000 people in Greater Buenos Aires were left without electricity on Tuesday (11), amid a heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40°C.

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, the blackout started around 1:30 pm and the most affected area was the network of the energy company Edenor.

The company reported that a fire in a house in San Martín’s party interrupted the operation of a high voltage line, leaving most of the northern neighborhoods of Greater Buenos Aires and the Argentine capital without power.

In a note, Edenor added that later there were also “service interruptions of the generating machines at the Nuevo Puerto plant”. The service started to return in a staggered way from 16:00.

On Argentine Twitter, the most used terms this Tuesday were the hashtags #CortedeLuz and #SinLuz (without light) and “Edenor”.

Opposition politicians to President Alberto Fernández criticized the blackout. Former President Mauricio Macri posted a black square on Twitter with the title “Retuit”.

National deputy Maria Eugênia Vidal was more direct in her criticisms. “When investment is not encouraged and problems are swept under the rug, these things happen. Today we are once again facing increasingly frequent and lasting power outages,” he wrote. “We are living the consequences of the patchwork and improvisation of Kirchnerism, for which, in the end, all Argentines pay.”