<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this matter?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11173620\/argentina-2-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11173620\/argentina-2-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11173620\/argentina-2-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11173620\/argentina-2-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11173620\/argentina-2-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/11173620\/argentina-2-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Central Argentina experiences extreme heat wave since Monday (10)<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/Enrique Garcia Medina<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">About 700,000 people in Greater Buenos Aires were left without electricity on Tuesday (11), amid a heat wave with temperatures exceeding 40\u00b0C.<\/p><p tabindex="0">According to information from the newspaper Clar\u00edn, the blackout started around 1:30 pm and the most affected area was the network of the energy company Edenor.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The company reported that a fire in a house in San Mart\u00edn's party interrupted the operation of a high voltage line, leaving most of the northern neighborhoods of Greater Buenos Aires and the Argentine capital without power.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In a note, Edenor added that later there were also \u201cservice interruptions of the generating machines at the Nuevo Puerto plant\u201d. The service started to return in a staggered way from 16:00.<\/p><p tabindex="0">On Argentine Twitter, the most used terms this Tuesday were the hashtags #CortedeLuz and #SinLuz (without light) and \u201cEdenor\u201d.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Opposition politicians to President Alberto Fern\u00e1ndez criticized the blackout. Former President Mauricio Macri posted a black square on Twitter with the title \u201cRetuit\u201d.<\/p><p tabindex="0">National deputy Maria Eug\u00eania Vidal was more direct in her criticisms. \u201cWhen investment is not encouraged and problems are swept under the rug, these things happen. Today we are once again facing increasingly frequent and lasting power outages,\u201d he wrote. \u201cWe are living the consequences of the patchwork and improvisation of Kirchnerism, for which, in the end, all Argentines pay.\u201d<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#Part #Buenos #Aires #electricity #heat #wave #opposition #blames #Fern\u00e1ndez
Leave a Reply