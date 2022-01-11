The Carrara tennis player did not take the field as a precaution and is already in Melbourne. The Sanremo wins against Gerasimov, Travaglia defeated in Sydney. Well Paolini

A problem with his right shoulder forces Lorenzo Musetti to forfeit from the Adelaide 2 tournament. The tennis player from Carrara did not take the field for the match against the French Benjamin Bonzi, who thus advances directly to the second round where he will face the American Tommy Paul . For several days Musetti has been living with shoulder discomfort, especially in the movement of the serve: as a precaution, in the Australian morning it was decided not to risk. The 2002 class has already moved to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

The results – No hitch, on the contrary, for Gianluca Mager: the number 63 in the world won in three sets against the Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who had defeated the Italian a few days ago in the second round of Adelaide 1. After losing the first set, Mager comes back and enters the second round after almost two hours of play: 4-6 7-5 6-4 the final score. For the Sanremo tennis player there will now be the number 3 seeded player, the Russian Karen Khachanov. Stefano Travaglia is defeated in the first round in Sydney by Miomir Kecmanovic (6-2 6-3), while in the Wta 250 of Adelaide 2 comes the victory of Jasmine Paolini, now in the round of 16: 7-5 6-2 to the Australian Storm Sanders.

Qualifications – The qualifications of the Australian Open continue. During the night came the victories of Cobolli, Giannessi, Vavassori, Caruso and Moroni among the men, while among the women Martina Trevisan advances. Instead, Gaius, Agamenone, Arnaboldi and Sara Errani were eliminated.

January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 21:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Musetti #shoulder #problem #forfeit #Adelaide #Mager