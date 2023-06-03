Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

Al-Jazira Al-Hamra Club signed a contract with the national coach, Eid Barot, to lead the first football team for two seasons.

The contract was announced during a press conference held at the club’s headquarters in the presence of Saif Hamad bin Qadib Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, Ali Al Ghazali, Vice President, Abdul Nasser Omran Al Shamsi, Secretary General, Hassan Al Zaabi, General Supervisor of the first team, and Mohammed Al Naqbi, Team Manager.

Saif Hamad Al Zaabi signed the contract with the national coach Eid Barot, wishing him success and that he achieves all the aspired hopes with the team.

Saif Hamad Al Zaabi said: “Eid Barot needs no introduction and is not strange to the club. He previously trained the team at the beginning of his coaching career and is considered an asset for our club as one of the distinguished national sports figures. We affirm the support of the Board of Directors for him in his mission with the team and our great confidence in his ability to lead The team and its development to be one of the teams that have the ability to compete in the first division.

Al-Zaabi thanked coach Samir, who led the team in the last rounds of the league, and his success in restoring the spirit and enthusiasm of the players and ending the league with positive results.

Eid Barot expressed his thanks and appreciation to the club’s board of directors, headed by Saif Hamad bin Qadib Al Zaabi, for the trust he placed in him, stressing that he is no stranger to the club. Today, I return to coaching the team in a new challenge and in a different season, given the strength of the teams and the intense competition expected in the competition, but the Al Jazira Al Hamra team has good elements and is supported by the ambition and aspirations of the board of directors and the club’s fans, and I hope that the efforts will be crowned with success.

Barot confirmed that his training career started with Al-Jazira Al-Hamra team, then Al Dhafra as the first national coach in the professional league, then his training stations continued with training the teams of Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Emirates, Al-Shaab, Fujairah and Emirates clubs again, then returning to the start with the leadership of Al-Jazira Al-Hamra team in the new season.