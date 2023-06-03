Since several yearsvarious federal entities (such as CDMX, Chiapas, Yucatan, Coahuilaamong others), began to legislate the creation of “records of food debtors“, with the purpose of public display at people who did not comply with his obligation of provide food to their daughters either minor children. That is, a mechanism of social pressure for hold parents accountable that breach with their homework, violating the rights of their girls and boys. Let’s remember that, for the most part, people who fail to comply, they are men.

For him Judicial power of the Federationthis extent was contrary to the Constitutionbecause violated the rights of human dignity, honor and privacyin its aspect of Data Protectionenshrined in articles 1 and 6 of the Constitution; and article 11 of the American Convention on Human Rights, as resolved in some shelters. In effect, it was a restriction that was not established in the Constitution. that changed.

On the one hand, on May 8, the “DECREE that amends and adds various provisions of the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, in matters of alimony”, by which the “National Registry of Food Obligations” whose purpose is to concentrate the information of debtors and creditors of maintenance obligations, in order to give effective protection and restitution of the rights of children and adolescents. An important aspect is that as it is a general law, it will be applicable in all states of the republic. All states have the obligation to legislate in this area (within a period not exceeding one year and 20 days).

He right to receive child support, is supported by a right of priority before their own parents and other adults; as well as in the best interest of the childhoodespecially because minors are in a condition of vulnerability and helplessness to exercise their rights, so it is necessary to provide them with greater protection.

In addition to the registration, it was also established that “certificates of non-registration in the National Registry of Food Obligations”, which will contain the name or names, surnames and Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), of the food debtor; as well as the “jurisdictional body that ordered the registration, amount of the pension and state of compliance”. For the purpose of the above, there will be a website in which the certificate is automatically generated free of charge.

What prejudices can be generated by being included in the National Registry of Food Obligations? It should be taken into account that it is not only the registration in the registry and a public exhibition of the delinquent debtor. Your lack of responsibility may mean a greater restriction of your rights. For example, article 135 Sexties, of the General Law on the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, establishes that, among the procedures that may require the presentation of “certificate of non-registration”in the aforementioned registry, are: a) Licensing and driving licenses; b) Obtaining a passport o identity and travel document; c) For participate as a candidate to council positions and popular election; d) For participate as applicant to positions of judges, magistrates at the local or federal level; e) Those who made before a notary public relating to the purchase and sale of real estate and the constitution or transfer of real rights, and f) In the marriage requests. In addition, restrictions are established to travel and leave the country, if payment is not guaranteed.

Sometimes the debtorsthey have the complicity his bosses to hide their financial situation. Will the bosses and friends at work be able to hide information about the economic capacity of the food debtor? Now, the aforementioned general law, provides in its article 135 Ter, that any person who fails to comply with his duty to provide exact data on the economic capacity of the food debtor, (as requested by the Judge or the authority responsible for local jurisdiction); if they do not do so, they will be penalized and will be jointly and severally liable for the payment of damages and losses caused to the alimony creditor due to omissions or false reports.

On the other hand, on May 29, the “DECREE which amends and adds articles 38 and 102 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, in terms of suspension of rights to hold office, employment or public service commission. This reform comes to complete the National Registry of Food Obligations, by establishing at the constitutional level, a suspension of citizens’ rights. In other words, the Constitution itself already expressly establishes a restriction on human rights, such as human dignity, honor and privacy, when it is declared as a delinquent food debtor.

There, we are facing a collision of rights: on the one hand, the human rights of the food debtor to human dignity, honor and privacy; in front of right of their sons or daughters to receive food, protected by the best interest of the minor. Therefore, the constitution establishes an explicit restriction of rights, when the father or mother fails to comply with their obligation to provide food, violating the rights of their sons or daughters.

Are we really talking about a loss of rights? As the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), has established in other precedents, (when it analyzed whether it was constitutional to make it a requirement to hold office, not to be a food debtor), we are talking about a restriction of rights of the debtor, which is not absolute. It is a restriction that is in the hands of the debtor himself if he continues or is eliminated. To do this, all you have to do is cancel your debt or become up-to-date with your maintenance obligations, so that your rights are fully restored.

In other words, this restriction of rights represents an obstacle to exercising a debtor’s right (for example, getting married, leaving the country, holding a position or obtaining a license), with the purpose of making another fundamental right prevail, the right of girls and boys to receive food. But it is not a loss of the right, but only its suspension, which is without effect when the debtor fulfills his responsibility for maintenance.

Was it necessary to reach this point (to suspend rights), so that the debtors could pay attention to their obligation to provide food to their daughters or sons? Unfortunately, the figures for non-compliance with maintenance obligations demonstrate this. There will be many fathers and mothers who, because of the love they have for their sons and daughters, do not need anyone to tell them that they must fulfill their obligations to them (even though they do not have a good relationship with the mother); but, unfortunately, there are many cases where it is necessary to force the fathers or mothers, when love is not enough.

