Parliamentary elections | The election period ends with a celebration – Niinistö and Vanhanen speak in the parliament

Before the speeches, an ecumenical State Day service will be organized in Helsinki Cathedral

Election season will be decided on Wednesday with festivities. In the afternoon, the first ecumenical national day service is organized in the Helsinki Cathedral. The bishop of Lapua diocese preaches in the service Matti Salomäki.

At half past two in the afternoon, the president Sauli Niinistö speaks in the parliament’s plenary hall and declares the end of the election period.

Speaker of the Parliament Matti Vanhanen (Centre) will also say farewell to the parliament. After that, the President will offer closing coffees in the State Hall.