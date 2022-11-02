Thursday, November 3, 2022
Parliamentary elections | Prime Minister Sanna Marin will run in the spring elections from Pirkanmaa

November 2, 2022
in World Europe
Policy|Election of the parliament

Marin’s constituency is important, because in the 2019 parliamentary elections, Marin was the Sdp’s candidate with the most votes in the entire country.

2.11. 21:02

Sdp’s chairman, prime minister Sanna Marin will run for office in next spring’s parliamentary elections from his own constituency in Pirkanmaa. Pirkanmaa’s Social Democrats district government nominated Marin on Wednesday.

Marin told about it on the messaging service Twitter.

Marin’s the electoral district has aroused speculation, because unlike in municipal and regional elections, in the parliamentary elections you can stand as a candidate in any electoral district. Marin has not previously said which constituency he plans to run for.

Marin’s constituency is important, because in the 2019 parliamentary elections, Marin was the Sdp’s candidate with the most votes in the whole country with 19,087 votes. He was also the candidate with the most votes in the Pirkanmaa electoral district.

