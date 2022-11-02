Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo would leave Chivas as he was not considered by the new coach

A new Era will begin at Club Deportivo Guadalajara and in these last few weeks there have been many movements in Verde Valle and there are still many more to come, from the start they left Ricardo Pelaez Y Richard Chain of the sports and technical direction, respectively.
And they have come to fill those vacancies in Spanish Ferdinand Iron and the Serbian Veljko Paunovicso some modifications have been made to the template right away, from the outputs of Michael Ponce Y Jesus MolinaNow with the recent arrival of the new coach, many more changes are coming.
Jesus Angle lost ownership in the Sacred Flock, after the injury he suffered at the end of Clausura 2022, his return was at the end of Apertura 2022 and it was with Richard Chain he lost a lot of territory in his starter base and that would affect him to such a degree that he would not be considered by the new technical director, so he would leave the institution.
But all would not be lost for him, since apparently he would have among his suitors the Monterrey Football Club, which would be very interested in his services, since they need to strengthen their attacking midfield in the face of the possible departure of Rudolph Pizarroaccording to the newspaper Basketball courtso the rojiblanco element would come in handy for the Pandilla.
At 25 years old, the versatile attacking midfielder has been considered by the Mexican team, so the Albiazul team could give him the media focus he needs to return to his best level after his recent injury that did not allow him to offer much last tournament with the Guadalajara painting.
