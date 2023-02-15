Parliamentary elections | Meta-lobbyist Aura Salla to run for parliament

Salla works at Meta company as a director responsible for EU affairs.

Meta company lobbyist Aura Salla is running as a coalition candidate in the parliamentary elections, Salla said on Twitter on Wednesday morning. He is running for office in Helsinki.

In the past, he has worked Jyrki Katainen in the cabinet when he was an EU commissioner. He has also tried twice for the European Parliament, but was left behind. He has also been a city councilor of the coalition in Helsinki.

