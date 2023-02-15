Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Parliamentary elections | Meta-lobbyist Aura Salla to run for parliament

February 15, 2023
in World Europe
Parliamentary elections | Meta-lobbyist Aura Salla to run for parliament

Policy|Election of the parliament

Salla works at Meta company as a director responsible for EU affairs.

Meta company lobbyist Aura Salla is running as a coalition candidate in the parliamentary elections, Salla said on Twitter on Wednesday morning. He is running for office in Helsinki.

Salla works at Meta company as a director responsible for EU affairs. Meta’s products include Facebook and Instagram.

In the past, he has worked Jyrki Katainen in the cabinet when he was an EU commissioner. He has also tried twice for the European Parliament, but was left behind. He has also been a city councilor of the coalition in Helsinki.

Read more: Here you can find HS’s election machine, answer and find your candidate

