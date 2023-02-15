The General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Human Resources Department of the Government of Ajman concluded a memorandum of understanding with the aim of activating the electronic link systems between the two parties.

The memorandum aims to ensure the provision of services in a secure environment to support efforts to integrate services between the two parties, facilitate service delivery procedures, coordinate for joint meetings and gatherings, exchange data related to details of subscription periods for Ajman government employees, service joining data, retired employees data and the value of their entitlement, and payment statement. Monthly contributions for insured employees.

The memorandum represents a step towards consolidating the UAE government’s approach to electronic linking between institutions, with the aim of accelerating the provision of services and excellence in their delivery, in a manner that shortens time and effort. To be one of the best service providers in the world.

The interconnection between the private electronic systems between the two parties will support joint efforts to support indicators related to the services provided, which will contribute to improving the indicators related to those services and bringing them to a level commensurate with best practices in the social insurance sector.