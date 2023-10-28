Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, member of the Parliamentary Division Group of the Federal National Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Vice-Chairman of the Union’s Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, presented the committee’s report to the 147th General Assembly meeting of the Union, which was held the day before yesterday evening in Luanda, the Republic of Angola.

Al Suwaidi discussed the committee’s efforts on a draft resolution on the topic “Partnerships for climate action, enhancing access to environmentally friendly energy at an affordable cost, and ensuring innovation, responsibility, fairness and business,” and developments in preparation for the parliamentary meeting accompanying the “COP28” conference, stressing that the UAE is committed to environmental sustainability. And finding practical and comprehensive solutions for sustainable economic prosperity. The country also seeks to build a sustainable future for its present and future generations. Al-Suwaidi indicated that the Development Committee discussed, in the expert hearing, the topic of “ensuring global food security,” and the ways in which parliaments can contribute to transforming agricultural food systems to make them more sustainable.