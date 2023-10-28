Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when the United Nations is racing against time to raise $14.4 million, in support of those affected by the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan; International experts warned that the restrictions imposed on Afghan women more than two years ago exacerbated the plight they suffered as a result of this natural disaster, in which women and children constituted more than 90% of its victims.

These restrictions, which include limiting the freedom of movement of Afghan girls and women, led to many of them remaining at home, which increased the number of deaths and injuries among them, as a result of the earthquakes that struck the western regions of Afghanistan earlier this month, and, according to an updated toll, Nearly 1,000 people were killed, along with thousands of wounded.

The restrictions imposed on women in Afghanistan, including the ruling authorities in Kabul issuing decisions almost completely banning their work in local and international non-governmental organizations operating in the country, led to a reduction in their participation in the distribution of emergency humanitarian supplies and aid to the afflicted.

In this context, Voice of America Radio quoted on its website a number of these women and girls as pointing out the increasing difficulties surrounding their obtaining any share of this aid, as it is required at distribution points that either male relatives be with them, or that they be in possession of Identity cards belonging to these relatives, so that they can receive shares of relief supplies.

This leads, according to UN officials, to Afghan women being in a “deadly situation, and not just a difficult one” after the recent series of earthquakes, given that their suffering from that disaster appears to be double compared to their male counterparts. The situation is getting worse, with the approach of winter with its cold weather, which will make it necessary to provide more temporary shelter places for those whose mud houses were destroyed by devastating earthquakes, leveling them to the ground, in some of the affected Afghan villages and towns.

For her part, Alison Davidian, representative of UN Women in Afghanistan, stressed that women and girls are usually the most affected by natural disasters, and the least benefit from relief efforts and recovery efforts from crises.