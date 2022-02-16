Wednesday, February 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament The Committee on Foreign Affairs blessed Halla-aho’s election as chairman, but six abstentions

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Halla-aho succeeds Mika Niikko, a basic Finn, who had to resign because of his tweet about Ukraine and NATO.

Committee on Foreign Affairs blessed the former chairman of the basic Finns on Wednesday Jussi Halla-ahon election chairman.

The election was made in a closed ballot vote at the committee meeting on Wednesday. Halla-aho received 11 votes in the election, the required majority. Six members abstained.

The story is being updated.

#Parliament #Committee #Foreign #Affairs #blessed #Hallaahos #election #chairman #abstentions

See also  Rosa asks the PGR to comment on Bolsonaro and Queiroga's malfeasance
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

WRC | M-Sport: Loubet changes navigator and returns with Landais

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.