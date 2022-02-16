Parliament The Committee on Foreign Affairs blessed Halla-aho’s election as chairman, but six abstentions

Halla-aho succeeds Mika Niikko, a basic Finn, who had to resign because of his tweet about Ukraine and NATO.

Committee on Foreign Affairs blessed the former chairman of the basic Finns on Wednesday Jussi Halla-ahon election chairman.

The election was made in a closed ballot vote at the committee meeting on Wednesday. Halla-aho received 11 votes in the election, the required majority. Six members abstained.

