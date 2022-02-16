Pierre-Louis Loubet continues to plan and prepare his 2022 season and, after announcing that he became a driver in the M-Sport squad in the WRC, he announced the name of his new navigator.

In fact, although this is a surprise, the new navigator is none other than … the old one. Vincent Landais will sit next to the Frenchman in the cockpit of the Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid EcoBoost.

Loubet and Landais raced together for 5 and a half years, also reaping great satisfactions such as winning the 2019 WRC2 World Championship at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia R5 Evo.

Loubet had decided to step on Landais after the Rally of Croatia, the third round of the WRC 2021 to replace him with another French navigator: Florian Haut-Labourdette.

The two were crewmates until the end of last season, which ended prematurely due to a car accident that occurred to Loubet while he was in central Paris. The 24-year-old had suffered several fractures that had forced him to miss the last two races of the season (Catalonia and Monza).

Now, with the new adventure in M-Sport, here is the new Landais navigator, who will return to form a couple that did so well in the smaller categories of the WRC.