The PP accuses the PSOE of “dealing another blow to the pocket of the Murcians”



The spokesperson for the Popular Group in the Murcia City Council, Rebeca Pérez, assured that the decision of the Socialists to raise rates by 30 cents an hour once again demonstrates that “they have no serious intention of promoting mobility.” She also lamented that Mayor Serrano “does the opposite of what he should: first he eliminates 1,400 free parking spaces without offering any alternative to residents and now he raises the price of public parking lots.”

For Rebeca Pérez it is clear that the PSOE “does not have any mobility project, it only acts in a lurch, at the stroke of improvisation and in a hasty manner.” The municipal PP spokesperson also pointed out that “it seems that the Socialists do not want anyone to come to Murcia. In a context of crisis like the current one, it is irresponsible for the PSOE mayor to make the price of parking spaces prohibitive.