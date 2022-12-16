pokemon company announced a new anime, which, to the surprise of many fans will feature previously unpublished protagonists named Liko and Roy in the Japanese version, a duo who will embark on an action-packed adventure through a new region.

The new anime will premiere through different markets starting in 2023, and will have as featured Pokémon Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, starters of the Scarlet and Violet video games and of Paldea, the new region. Also, we will have the return of the legendary Rayquaza in his variocolor form.

Fans will be able to discover the mysteries of a new world, enjoying exciting battles between Trainers and fun encounters with other little creatures.

The new story will premiere after Ultimate Journeys ends in which Ash and Pikachu win the Eight Masters Tournament in the Coronation World Series. Now, the last episodes of Definitive Trips will have a collection of special episodes to commemorate the protagonist and his career over 25 seasons.

These episodes will feature the return of popular characters among fans of the series, such as Misty and Brock, and will provide a glimpse of what the future holds for the World’s Strongest Trainer in this closing adventure.

Pokémon celebrates the farewell of its trainer in the anime

Through these special episodes they will not only celebrate Ash’s gigantic achievement, but will also serve as a token of appreciation from Pokémon to all the fans who have supported Ash and Pikachu.

Fans can be sure that the new series will feature everything that makes the anime of this video game popular: action, adventure, friendship, and pocket monsters.

According to the official information, more details about the new anime will be revealed soon. Don’t forget that starting in January, Netflix will have new episodes of Ultimate Journeys starting in January.

