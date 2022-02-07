Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A vehicle was consumed by fire tonight in the colony May 10, after the flames apparently started due to a short circuit.
Elements of firefighters came to support the emergency call after reporting the fire of a vehicle apparently of recent model which was parked on Calle Presidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz corner with Calle Girasol.
Quickly the combat units 16 and m-5 were required to control the situation. Firefighters proceeded to spray pressurized water until the flames were lowered.
In this event, the causes of which are unknown, no people were injured, only materials were lost. The unit was allegedly parked and apparently short circuited.
After the events, the firefighters withdrew to continue their work.
Graduated since 2009 and graduated as a graduate in Communication Sciences and Techniques at the Autonomous University of Durango based in Culiacán.
Starting in March 2010, I was given the opportunity to enter EL DEBATE editorial, first as a reporter for the LA I newspaper, where I was developing myself as a reporter in different sections for an estimated period of two years.
Later I was given the opportunity to start my work in the same company, but now for the newspaper EL DEBATE where I began to develop myself in security issues, covering Nota Roja also as part of the team of reporters.
Currently, I am the editor of the Police section regarding the Culiacán area, with the purpose of providing the most truthful and objective information, with a good work group.
In addition, during my stay, I have been part of the team that has covered natural disasters such as Hurricane Manuel and Williams, the type of events that have impacted society.
In another part, it has different courses such as: The Penal Reform and the Construction of the News, Communication, and Feedback as part of Human Resources of EL DEBATE.
