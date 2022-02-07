Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A vehicle was consumed by fire tonight in the colony May 10, after the flames apparently started due to a short circuit.

Elements of firefighters came to support the emergency call after reporting the fire of a vehicle apparently of recent model which was parked on Calle Presidente Gustavo Díaz Ordaz corner with Calle Girasol.

Quickly the combat units 16 and m-5 were required to control the situation. Firefighters proceeded to spray pressurized water until the flames were lowered.

Read more: Truck overturns after colliding with 2 parked cars in Culiacán, Sinaloa

In this event, the causes of which are unknown, no people were injured, only materials were lost. The unit was allegedly parked and apparently short circuited.

After the events, the firefighters withdrew to continue their work.