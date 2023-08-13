WThe Eiffel Tower in Paris was evacuated for several hours on Saturday due to a bomb alert. Around noon, visitors to all three platforms had to leave the popular tourist attraction in the French capital, according to the operating company Sete. The space below the tower was also cleared and the area was cordoned off.

Bomb disposal experts and the police searched the area and the restaurant on one of the platforms. This is the usual procedure in such a situation, which is “rare”, said a spokeswoman. After a good three hours, the alarm was lifted and the tower was released to the public again, according to the operator and the police.

The Eiffel Tower was last cleared in September 2020 after an anonymous call to the police. At that time, “a man shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ and declared that he was going to blow up everything at the Eiffel Tower,” according to police circles in 2020.

Last year more than 5.8 million people visited the symbol of the French capital. The more than 300 meter high Eiffel Tower was built for the 1889 World’s Fair and has since attracted millions of visitors. Work on the steel structure began in January 1887 and was completed on March 31, 1889.