Shakira is overflowing with pride for the performance of the women’s team in the World Cup

The artist sent an emotional message to the players after elimination.
Colombians expressed this Saturday their pride in what has been achieved by the women’s team in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, from which they were eliminated this Saturday after falling 2-1 with England.
The Colombians went ahead with a goal from midfielder Leicy Santos, from Atlético de Madrid, while the English came back with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo. Precisely in X, the main trends during the morning have been “England”, “#MundialFemenino”, “Selección Colombia Femenina”, “Leicy Santos” or “Linda Caicedo”, among others.
“We cannot feel more proud of you. I join the millions of Colombians who give thanks for all your effort and work. Thank you! And forward, this does not end here,” said striker Radamel Falcao García, from Rayo Vallecano, in X.
Shakira’s message
the colombian artist Shakira He was not far behind and also sent an emotional message to the players of the National Team.
“We have reached the quarterfinals for the first time, making history. Thank you Colombia for the joys and for making us feel so proud. The next one is ours!!! Long live Colombia!!” Shakira wrote in X.
We have reached the quarterfinals for the first time making history.
Thank you Colombia for the happiness and for making us feel so proud.
The next one is ours!!!
Long live Colombia!! https://t.co/EUbreFIgJw
— Shakira (@shakira) August 12, 2023
SPORTS
