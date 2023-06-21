Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Paris: after an explosion caused by gas, several buildings burn in the French capital

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2023
in World
0
Paris: after an explosion caused by gas, several buildings burn in the French capital

explosion in paris

It happened in the afternoon (local time) of this Wednesday June 21 in Paris, France.

Photo:

@vl_plus’s Twitter.

It happened in the afternoon (local time) of this Wednesday June 21 in Paris, France.

Several buildings caught fire this Wednesday in the French city due to an explosion.

Several buildings caught fire this afternoon in the V district of Paris due to a strong explosion, apparently caused by the gas, which caused injuries and a large mobilization of firefighters and police who cordoned off the area.

The Police Prefecture indicated on its Twitter account that the emergency intervention was underway in Rue Saint Jacques, near the Val de Grâce hospital, and asked the population to avoid the area and to let the emergency services work.

On the same social network, the number two of the V district mayor’s office, Édouard Civel, specified that there had been a gas explosion in Alfonse Laveran square and that several buildings were on fire.News in development…

