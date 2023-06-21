Paris: after an explosion caused by gas, several buildings burn in the French capital

Several buildings caught fire this afternoon in the V district of Paris due to a strong explosion, apparently caused by the gas, which caused injuries and a large mobilization of firefighters and police who cordoned off the area.

The Police Prefecture indicated on its Twitter account that the emergency intervention was underway in Rue Saint Jacques, near the Val de Grâce hospital, and asked the population to avoid the area and to let the emergency services work.

Un immeuble a totalement été soufflé par une explosión rue Saint-Jacques, dans le Ve arrondissement de Paris. Les premières images montrent des dégâts extrêmement importantes. pic.twitter.com/BduOixH6kq — vl_plus (@vl_plus) June 21, 2023

On the same social network, the number two of the V district mayor’s office, Édouard Civel, specified that there had been a gas explosion in Alfonse Laveran square and that several buildings were on fire.News in development…