Markus, who last year won the national title on the road ahead of Shirin van Anrooij and Lorena Wiebes and then finished second in the NK time trial, was 36 seconds faster than Van Vleuten halfway through the 42-kilometer course with start and finish in Elspeet and 44 count faster than Voller. After 42 kilometers Markus set a time of 53.42 minutes. This made her 55 seconds faster than Vollering. Van Vleuten took 1.13 minutes longer over the two laps.