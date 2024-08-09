Colombian María José Uribe is playing the last tournament of her career in Paris 2024. And she is in the fight for a medal. After three rounds, the 33-year-old from Bucaramanga is in sixth place, two strokes away from bronze and four from a hypothetical gold medal.

According to the criteria of

Mariajo postponed her retirement and prepared herself with everything to fight for an Olympic podium, in her third participation. “Initially it was in Tokyo, but then Covid came and I had a child. So we decided, as a family, to try again in Paris. So four more years have passed,” she said.

Uribe focused on the Olympics and along the way achieved another victory in his last year of career, the New South Wales Open, on the LET European Tour. “Winning there made it possible to be here,” he added.

María José Uribe, in the third round of golf at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo:AFP Share

The stockings that promoted a campaign to support Mariajo

Mariajo surprised, in addition to her game, with some curious socks, with a happy face and the colors of the Colombian flag. This immediately generated a movement of support for Colombian golf, through the Federation, which brought together many people related to this sport to push her to the podium.

Maria Jose Uribe Photo:Erik S. Lesser. Efe Share

On social media, Fedegolf posted a series of photos in which everyone in the photo has a happy face painted on their hand. The hashtag is #MariajoDeOro.

Among them are Camilo Villegas and Nicolas Echavarria, who represented the country in the men’s tournament in Paris; Marisa Baena, the most important player in Colombian women’s golf history along with Mariajo, and others such as Ricardo Celia, Carlos Hernández and Carlos Ardila.

Mariajo explained where she got the tights and why she integrated them into her competition uniform. “I just got them on Amazon. They have the Colombian flag on them. I know it’s a big deal to use logos here and I wanted something simple,” she said.

She added that she wanted to imitate the gesture of Korean Amy Yang, who, when she won the KPMG Women’s LPGA Championship in June, also wore a white hat with a happy face.

SPORTS

More Sports News