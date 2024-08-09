Ciudad Juarez.- The university council declared Daniel Constandse as the new rector-elect for the period 2024-2030, who obtained a total of 40 votes.

The election took place during a special session of the University Council, convened specifically for this purpose.

The elected rector received the support of the majority of the councilors, both teachers and students, with a total of 40 votes, said the institution’s social communication staff.

The other candidates in the race received the following votes: 2 for Daniela Véliz and 2 for Villalobos.

The new rector is expected to hold a press conference at the end of the session, in which he will address the main topics of his work plan and his objectives for the mandate he will begin.