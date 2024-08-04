The long-awaited ‘queen’ event of athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 100-meter dash, was held this Sunday, August 4, with victory for Noah Lyles in a close finish, with 9.79.

Three years after the surprise takeover of Italian Marcell Jacobs, American Noah Lyles was hoping to restore order in the Olympic Games’ main event at the Stade de France.

Lyles beat Jamaican Kishane Thomson by 5 thousandths of a second. Both finished with the same time, 9.79, and after a few moments of tense suspense it was revealed that

Lyles had been slightly faster than the Jamaican, who took silver, while fellow American Fred Kerley, world champion two years ago, took bronze (9.81).

