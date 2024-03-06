An apparently secondary piece of news arriving at this moment from Saudi Arabia, where Carlos Sainz has left the paddock of the Jeddah city circuit. However, the reasons linked to this abandonment are linked to one suboptimal state of health by the Ferrari driver, who went to the hotel to rest in an attempt to recover in view of the race weekend which starts tomorrow.

No Carlos Sainz at the track in Jeddah anymore today, as he is feeling unwell and has returned to his hotel to rest #F1 #SaudiArabianGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) March 6, 2024

As reported in these minutes, Sainz would not feel well. At this moment, therefore, we must pay attention to the general conditions of the Spaniard, in the hope that he recovers in time.