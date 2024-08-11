The world says goodbye to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, after 17 days of arduous competitions in which The world’s best athletes competed for the coveted medals. The closing of the event promises to be as entertaining as its opening.

The closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place this Sunday, August 11 at the Stade France, The event will be hosted by artistic director Thomas Jollywho pledged to end this cycle with modern and traditional visual experiences.

The final event of these Games starts at 7:30 p.m. in France, which would be equivalent to 1:30 p.m. in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador. Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay will be able to enjoy the closing ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Olympic stadium will be transformed into a 2,800 square meter arena, in order to turn it into a gigantic concert hall, in which various artists, acrobats, dancers and performers will perform.

According to official sources from the event, the purpose of this closing ceremony is to take the spectators of the event on a journey through time, using lighting and sound effects as resources.

However, it clearly emphasizes that the closing ceremony will retain the traditional moments of the ceremony, such as the parade of athletes, the presentation of national flags and the passing of the Olympic flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee.

The director also shared details of the closing show and its theme: it will be a futuristic era in which the Olympic Games have “disappeared and someone has returned to recreate them.”

“Travelers from another space who arrive on our Earth and discover vestiges of the history of Olympism,” he said, assuring that he seeks a reflection on “the important decisions for everyone, for our common future, whether political or ecologicaleverything that could threaten us.”

Where can you watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony live?

The list of channels and platforms that will broadcast the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Colombia are:

Claro Sports

Colombia signal

Caracol Sports

RCN Sports

In addition, in Mexico it can be enjoyed on ‘DIRECTV’, ‘Claro Sports’, ‘DGO’ and ‘Canal 5. In Argentina, the ceremony will be broadcast on ‘TV Pública’ and ‘TyC Sports’.

JOHAN STEVEN GUERRERO.

SCOPE TEAM.

TIME.

