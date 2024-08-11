Some passers-by noticed a little girl sleeping in the car completely alone. After making sure that she was okay, they contacted the police. The mother had gotten out to go into the local shopping center, leaving the baby in the car. Daughter.

Foligno Shopping Center

Here is the account of what happened.

He leaves his daughter in the car and goes to the mall

We have heard today’s story many times, but fortunately we can talk about a happy ending. We find ourselves at Folignoin a highly trafficked area due to the presence of a large shopping center.

A 48-year-old woman decides to visit some shops, but notices that her daughter of only 5 years she fell asleep in the car. He decides not to wake her up and to run his errands by himself. He leaves her inside the car and locks it in that parking lot.

However, some passers-by noticed the little girl sleeping alone in the car and immediately worried for his health conditions. During this period the temperatures they are scorching hot and it takes very little to cause heat stroke and cause death in the little ones. Worried, they then made noise to wake the little girl up, even shaking the car.

The Carabinieri were alerted: the child’s mother was reported for child abandonment

Luckily the passers-by they arrived in time because after the jolts the little girl woke up and managed to open the door thanks to the presence of the handle. Once she got out she was immediately helped by the people there, who gave her something to drink and took her to the shade.

In the meantime, the Carabinieri were alerted, while the shopping centre began broadcasting an announcement in which the owner of the vehicle was sought. The woman was reported for abandonment of a minor while the police are examining the surveillance camera footage to understand how much the girl remained alone in the car. Luckily this time everything went well, but it could have been much worse if someone had not noticed the little girl’s presence.