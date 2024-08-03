Paris 2024, Carini gets maxi-prize from Iba: “He deserves it after match with Khelif”

Angela Carini, after retiring in the Olympic boxing tournament against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, will receive a cash prize of 100 thousand dollars as if she had won the 2024 Paris Olympics. The International Boxing Association has announced the recognition for the Italian boxerwho left the ring after 46 seconds. The IBA, an organization not recognized by the IOC, excluded Khelif from the World Championships in 2023: the Algerian had failed the gender test. “I couldn’t look at Carini’s tears,” said IBA president Umar Kremlev, who in 2023 decided to disqualify the Algerian athlete. “These situations do not leave me indifferent, I guarantee that we will protect every boxer. I do not understand why they are killing women’s boxing: only eligible athletes should compete in the ring, for safety reasons”. The Iba, as stated in a note from the organization, will also guarantee financial support to Uzbek Sitora Turdibekova, defeated in Paris by Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting, another athlete disqualified from the 2023 World Championships.

The IBA announced in May that it would award prize money to the Paris medalists. The International Boxing Association will spend $100,000 for each gold medal: $50,000 for the athlete, $25,000 for the coach, and $25,000 for the federation. A silver medal is worth $50,000 ($25,000 for the athlete, $12,500 for the coach, and $12,500 for the federation), while a bronze medalist is worth $25,000 overall. Bonuses of $10,000 are also planned for those who reach the quarterfinals. In total, the IBA is expected to distribute $3.1 million.