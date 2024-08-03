New hospitalization for Fedez: he felt ill during the flight that would have taken him to Gallipoli

An unexpected twist has shaken the world of Italian music. Federico Lucia, better known as Fedezwas rushed to the Perrino hospital in Brindisi after feeling unwell during a flight to Puglia. The announcement was made via a message posted on the rapper’s Instagram profile.

The news immediately went viral on social media, causing concern among Fedez’s fans. The rapper, who was on holiday in Sardinia with his children Leone and Vittoria before the sicknesshad recently faced another serious health problem. Just last month, on July 11, Fedez was hospitalized due to internal bleeding. Following his discharge, he explained to his followers that he was particularly vulnerable to ulcers and hemorrhages due to the pancreatic surgery he underwent in March 2022.

In a video published on social media, Fedez had clarified the reasons for his previous recovery:

“I’m making this video to clarify my health status for a moment since I’m reading articles online that are a bit… a bit totally based on I don’t know what, they even talk about my alcohol or drug abuse, which is absolutely not the case… I’m more, let’s say, fragile in having ulcers, hemorrhages and bleeding.

Despite the flurry of concerns, the message posted today brought an outpouring of solidarity and affection toward the rapper. Fans flocked to social media to express their support, with messages of encouragement and wishes for a speedy recovery.

The evening at Praja di Gallipoliwhich was supposed to see Fedez as the protagonist, had to inevitably adapt to the artist’s absence, but the affection and support of the fans were not lacking. In the meantime, Fedez’s staff promised to keep followers updated on the rapper’s health conditions, who is now under observation awaiting the results of the tests.

At the moment it seems that the rapper is in resignation and that his health conditions are stable.

