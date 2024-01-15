Turin, the man who saved the newborn in the dumpster: “If it had been possible I would have kept him with me”

“I went out to help my brother open the door and I heard a moan.” It is the story of the young man who yesterday found a newborn baby in a rubbish bin in Villanova Canavese, in the Turin area. The baby, found inside a plastic bag with the placenta and umbilical cord still attached, survived the night without complications at the Ciriè hospital, where the doctors named him Lorenzo.

“I was so scared that I didn't know what to do,” the 15-year-old who found him, son of Paolo, a 49-year-old excavator, told Corriere della Sera. “I called my father and luckily I realized that the child was fine. My mom wrapped him in a blanket and then I don't remember anything anymore,” he added.

“If it had been possible I would have kept him with me and if they gave me the chance I would give him my surname even now,” said the 49-year-old. “For me, children are sacred. I come from a generation of carnies, we are Sinti Piedmontese and for us family is everything. I don't understand who could have done something like this.”

Meanwhile, the investigations of the investigators of the Venaria Reale company continue, coordinated by the Ivrea prosecutor's office, to reconstruct what happened. There may be video surveillance cameras in the area useful for reconstructing what happened. “He arrived with hypothermia and is now in an incubator, but the ASL management reassured me of his condition,” said the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio.