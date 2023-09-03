Home page World

From: Armin T Linder

Unbelievable, but supposedly true: Parents probably gave their child the double name Raphael-Torsten – and because of the resulting abbreviation, many react enthusiastically.

Munich – A post with a bizarre name observation caused a sensation on X (formerly Twitter) and made many smile. It’s not uncommon for children to have double first names these days. But it is true that this results in a very special abbreviation.

Double name Raphael-Torsten results in special abbreviation “Raptor”

“I really celebrate the parents here who named their child Raphael-Torsten,” reports the user. The highlight: “They call him Raptor.” Anyone who has enjoyed watching “Jurassic Park” or the subsequent films must inevitably think of the dinosaur species that is up to mischief there: the Velociraptor, or Raptor for short. This results in a great situation for little Raphael-Torsten: his teachers can seriously call him Raphael-Torsten. And for his parents and buddies, he has what might be the coolest acronym in the world.

There were more than 1,200 likes for the post in the first two and a half days. Of course, the story of the user “Ms. G. from B.” is not officially confirmed. However, she does not present this as an invented gag, but even gives details: “I’m currently abroad and thought that might be a ‘normal’ name somewhere, but then they spoke German and I had to ask.” Probably there it the little raptor really.

“It’s good that his name isn’t Rudolf – Konrad – Lars”

The enthusiasm of the other users is great. “But all the hapes and hajos can stink against it!” they say. “That’s a creative naming,” “That’s… actually really cool,” “Great, finally a double name that I like,” “They seem to have a sense of humor. Banger”, “I’m celebrating from afar”, “I’m laughing my ass off”, “Really nice” and “That’s awesome”, write others. A lady has an even more bizarre idea: “It’s good that his name isn’t Rudolf – Konrad – Lars.”

A user has a suspicion: “In the end, the nickname came first and a suitable double name had to be found.” Lavinia Wollny’s son also got a double name. (lin)