Italian Defense Ministry: the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine must be combined with the search for peaceful solutions

Italy believes that the supply of weapons to Ukraine should be combined with the search for peaceful solutions to the conflict. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense (MO) of the country, Guido Crosetto, writes La Stampa newspaper.

“There are two lines that should run in parallel: assistance, including military, to Ukraine and ongoing work to stop the conflict,” the official stressed. However, Crosetto does not think that the conflict is nearing an end – according to him, both sides are still far from a peaceful solution.

“In all countries, including Ukraine, there is a growing conviction of the need to end the conflict. The problem is that it is impossible to say “this is the situation, let’s stop there”, it is necessary to restore the Ukraine that existed,” the head of the Italian Defense Ministry explained. At the same time, Crosetto believes that Russia should take the first step towards resolving the conflict.

Earlier, Italian General Marco Bertolini said that the victory of Ukraine in a military conflict with Russia is impossible. According to the expert, Kyiv’s goals are unrealistic, and the counteroffensive is slow. Bertolini specified that the conflict could only be resolved through negotiations.