The Argentine posted a story in which he applauds his compatriot, who scored the first goal against Sassuolo
General tests as a Juventus player for Leandro Paredes. The Argentine, who should be bought by Juve once the sale of Rabiot has been completed, is watching the game against Sassuolo on TV. And, to testify his closeness to the team, he posted a story on Instagram in which he applauds Di Maria’s 1-0.
August 15, 2022 (change August 15, 2022 | 22:00)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Paredes #Juventus #tests #team #wins #celebrates #Marias #goal
Leave a Reply