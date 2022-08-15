Triternion has announced that the multiplayer action game Mordhau will also be published on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. There is no official release date for the moment, not even a generic one.

Mordhau is already available since April 2019 in PC version, via Steam. The game was funded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 and proved to be a success. Via Steam, we can see that the game has a “Very Positive” rating with over 84,000 reviews.

There official description reads: “Mordhau is a medieval first and third person multiplayer slasher. Enter a fast-paced battlefield alongside up to 80 players as a mercenary in a realistic fictional world, where you can experience brutal but satisfying hand-to-hand combat which you will no longer be able to do without. ”

The game proposes PvP, cooperative and offline battles against AI. You can customize your characters and fight with your own style, hand-to-hand or from a distance.

Tell us, are you interested in the console version of Mordhau? Or do you already have the PC version?